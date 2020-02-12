News

Rajiv Bharadwaj bags Dangal TV’s Naag Kanya

12 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Triangle Films have recently launched Phir Laut Aayi…Naagin’s second season titled Naag Kanya.

As reported by us, the show stars Heena Parmar as the female protagonist opposite actor Ankit Narang.

The new season has the concept of super woman vs. super villain. Every week has a different set of stories. The first story featured Parag Tyagi as the villain (as reported by us). We also reported about actress Soni Singh bagging the show as Jadugarni (magician)

Now, TellyChakkar.com has learned that actor Rajiv Bharadwaj will be seen portraying a negative character in Naag Kanya. Rajiv Bharadwaj rose to fame with his stints in Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev and Manto.

We couldn’t connect with Rajiv for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

