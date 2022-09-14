Rajjo: SAD! Rajjo and Arjun share an emotional goodbye moment

MUMBAI :Mamta and Urvashi get irritated by Arjun going crazy over Rajjo's nursing. All Arjun thinks about is Rajjo’s safety. He is unable to control his thoughts. For Rajjo’s safety, Arjun is willing to go to any extent, even against Mamta.

Mamta gives up and accepts whatever Arjun says at the moment. Mamta makes sure that Rajjo gets well soon, so she can execute her plan further.

The story will further get interesting when Urvashi is unable to understand Arjun’s craziness and his love for Rajjo.

In the recent episode, we saw that Mamta was feeling restless over Arjun’s closeness with Rajjo. Mamta will be seen criticizing Arjun for abandoning Urvashi at the Jagrata alone and caring for a street kid Rajjo.

Arjun responds by saying if Mamta won't let him be with Rajjo until she is completely fine, he will also leave the house. As a result, the story will take on an interesting turn when Rajjo is confined at Arjun's residence and this threat causes the work to be completed.

In the latest episode, we will see that Arjun and Rajjo have an emotional conversation before Arjun leaves. He asks her to take good care of herself and that they still have to work really hard to find Rajjo’s mother.

He also says that if Rajjo senses any kind of danger, she should call him immediately and wait for him to get to her. Later on, he realises that it could be risky so he asks her to run away as soon as she thinks that there could be some danger and not even wait for him.

Rajjo says that if she is in a state of helplessness even then she should run away to which Arjun says that that situation would not come. But just in case something like that happens, she should run as if it’s the first and last run of her life.

He then mentions that a situation like that would not occur as he is and will be there for her. Rajjo asks Arjun to take care of himself and to take his medicines on time. They both say that they will always be there for each other and share an emotional moment after which Arjun leaves.

