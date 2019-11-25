News

Rajniesh Duggall praises Harbhajan Singh’s ‘then and now’ photo in an interesting way

MUMBAI: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who is married to Bollywood actress Geeta Basra, has shared a major throwback picture of himself and actor Rajniesh Duggall wrote an interesting comment for him. 

Well, Harbhajan took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo collage. It shows how he looked way back in 1998/99 and the other one is from present day. Harbhajan captioned his post as, “With time everything change.. Thank you waheguru for everything.. shukrana har waqt  #grateful.” 

Commenting on his ‘then and now’ picture, Rajniesh, who is known for films like Ek Paheli Leela, Dangerous Ishq and 1920, wrote, “Paaji tussi great ho.” 

With time everythingchange.. Thank you waheguru for everything.. shukrana har waqt #grateful

On the personal front, Harbhajan is married to actress GeetaBasra and the two set major couple goals for their fans. They tied the knot on29 October 2015 and welcomed their beautiful daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, on 27July 2016. 
When we blossomtogether .. ️ #Singapore #family #[email protected]

