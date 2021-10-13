Rajveer Rajbor to play younger Krishna in Star Bharat’s Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki'?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar recently reported about Child artist Sarah Paintal who is granddaughter of senior actor Gufi Paintal, is most likely set to make her TV debut with Star Bharat’s upcoming mythological show Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki' (Read here: EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's new show Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki set to LAUNCH on THIS date)

Now, the latest we hear that child artist Rajveer Rajbor, is most likely locked to play the younger Krishna in the show. Child actor Hazel Gaur will initially play the role of Bal Krishna.

The show also stars Aditi Sajwan and Kevin Charadva in the lead roles. The show is being produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under his production house Swastik Productions.

It is about the life of Bal Krishna (Little Krishna). A cow herder, a mischievous boy whose pranks earned him the nickname 'Makhan Chor' and a protector of Gokul and Vrindavan. The show marks the debut of Hazel Kaur as 'Bal Krishna'. Sumedh Mudgalkar as Lord Vishnu, Aditi Sajwan as Yashoda, Tarun Khanna as Lord Mahadev and Arpit Ranka as Kans, Falaq Naaz as Devaki and many more.

Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki will air from 19 October.

Swastik Production has produced shows like Mahabharat, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Porus, Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and list goes on. They currently bankrolls RadhaKrishn on Star Bharat.

