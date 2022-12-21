Rajveer Singh aka Rajjo’s Arjun has a heartfelt message for his Friends, check out

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the programme. Manorama, Rajjo's mother, has a troubled past and is opposed to Rajjo being an athlete. The show is about how Rajjo responds to the past and fulfills her aspirations in the present after being split up from her mother in the Kedarnath flood, and her chance meeting with Arjun.

Recently, we came across a post shared by Rajveer Singh. He essays the character of Arjun on the show and has shared a heartfelt message for his friends.

Check out the post here!

He mentions how memories with the right people are always priceless and he is seen with Celesti Bairagey and some other friends in dungarees.

Meanwhile on Rajjo, Arjun and Rajjo discuss their future. Arjun promises Rajjo that he knows the two most important things in her life and he wants to help her achieve that. He wants to help her get opportunities as far as her running is concerned.

Rajjo too asks him about his plans and why would he spend time on her when he too had plans to go to America and build a life for himself. Arjun simply says that things have changed now and Rajjo however misunderstands his statement to mean that he feels trapped in an unwanted bond.

