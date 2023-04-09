Rakesh Pandey: Expectations are very high from Baazi Ishq Ki, and we all are working hard to live up to it!

Rakesh

MUMBAI: Rakesh Pandey is seen as Awadhesh Phupha in Baazi Ishq Ki. The show is being produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films. The actor is happy to have got this opportunity

“It's a unique show with thrilling content and an amazing creative team like  Atif Khan and Muskan Bajaj...and as their creative guidance  I play the role of Awadhesh Phupha, The look of my character is very simple.It hardly takes me 15 minutes to get ready and go on the floors to face the camera,” he says.
 
Rakesh shares that Awadhesh Phupha is someone who is positive in the show he has a good equation with the lead of the show Character Mahek he always supports Mahek and Mahek is always there for his help
 
“I don't relate to the character Awadhesh Phupha personally, but yes character-wise it's interesting, always munching, he always wants to eat something he is very foody, but I know many people in this world are like that only. And that I feel is the most interesting part of this character and also being able to play such different people on screen as an actor. I like that people are finding similarity with the character and enjoying it too,” he adds.
 
Sharing some interesting incidents from the set, the actor says, “Spending time with co-actors like Ritu Chaudhary, and Abraham Abbasi from my previous show is itself an interesting incident. We eat together, make reels and have fun. Mostly, I get along with everyone, but my co-actors, Abraham Abbasi (Viren) and Ritu Chaudhary (Sunita), are the special ones.”
 
Rakesh is hoping the show to reach a wider audience and also expresses thanks to the Patnaik’s for the opportunity. “Expectations are very high from this show and we are working hard to live up to it. Overall, the look of the show is very rich and classy, also the content and presentation are amazing. This is my first association with Yash sir and Mamta ma’am and my experience is wonderful and overwhelming,” he shares.

The TV industry has evolved over the years. Agreeing, he adds, “Yes, in many ways, the industry has evolved in the sphere of content-making and acting styles, which are evolving daily. This is the reason why audiences still relate to shows and these characters that are being created in today’s time.” OTT has given competition to TV. Not just the audience who enjoys watching content there, even actors, filmmakers, and technicians are keen on exploring the medium the most.

“Yes, OTT is facing huge competition, but on television, viewership is still on the higher side. Its connectivity is huge in comparison to OTT, which is why television is not going anywhere and is going to stay here for the longest time,” says the actor, who unwinds by spending time with family, watching films, meeting friends, and binge-watching shows on TV and different platforms.

