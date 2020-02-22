Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Shehnaaz Gill's father; read to know

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has become the talk of town, courtesy her participation in Bigg Boss 13. She grabbed the third position in the reality show. Now, she is seen in another reality show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a swayamvar show, and Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh made a statement, “Instead of building an image of Sana that is close to Katrina Kaif, they are trying to build an image of hers like Rakhi Sawant’s.” Now, this did not go down well with Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi Sawant was quiet all this while but now she has reacted to this statement. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, the actress said, “Santokh Singh, let me tell your daughter Shehnaaz is following in my footsteps. She is the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab. How can you equate her to Katrina Kaif? She just can't be Katrina.

Also, you need to take my name with respect. I have worked very hard to reach wherever I have. I have done films for Priyadarshan, Yash Raj, Rakesh Roshan and many other reputed producers. I have never been backed by parents like Shehnaaz. And, by the way you are trying to eat through Shehnaaz's earnings."

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below.