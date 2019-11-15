Ram and Luv – Kush come face to face for the Ashwamedha Yudh

MUMBAI: Indian mythology’s most gripping battles and the most awaited moment of the iconic saga, Ramayan, the yudh after the Ashwamedha yagna will come alive through a magnificent narration on COLORS’ Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. Oblivious of their relationship with each other, Luv - Kush will now come face to face and fight the battle against the indomitable, Lord Ram in a 1 hour special episode tonight at 8:30 pm.



An epic battle that has become one of mythologies’ most favorite tales where after the Ashwamedha yagna, Lord Ram’s sacred white horse was left to travel with a dictate that whoever stops it would have to fight one of the strongest armies ever formed. While most forces wouldn’t dare, two young boys saw the horse and playfully captured him. Unheeding to the message carried by the sacred horse, the very young, Luv and Kush gear up to showcase their insurmountable courage.



After winning the battles against the army fighting on behalf of Lord Ram, and defeating Hanuman and Laxman, the two who are believed to be the most powerful and strongest of all, Luv and Kush have finally reached the moment they have been fighting for. Their burning desire to question Ram’s loyalty towards Sita and the belief of getting an answer, as his Praja, Luv and Kush have fought Sugreev, Angad and Jamwant, Laxman and Hanuman with their ‘Divya Shakti’ gifted by Bhagwan Valmiki to finally fight that one last battle, that could change the fate of everyone.