Ram Kapoor has the best way to kill boredom and we totally like it

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Nov 2019 03:00 PM

MUMBAI: Ram Kapoor, popularly known for his role in shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kasam Se, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, is currently busy with various projects.

The actor had earlier made an announcement about his upcoming project on Instagram. However, he did not mention further details and just shared his new look for the project.

And now, Ram was seen flaunting the same look once again while he shared the pictures on Instagram.

The actor also revealed the reason behind his Instagram post and we can totally relate to it.

Well, Ram was trying to kill time by taking selfies while he waits for his shots.

Take a look at the pictures:


This is definitely most of us and we often do take selfies to pass time.

Ram is looking fitter and handsome than ever and we are totally loving his new avatar.

What do you think about Ram’s idea of killing boredom? Tell us in the comments. 
