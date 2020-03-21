Ram Rajya is nothing but a loud and clear message to the society on humanity: Salman Shaikh

MUMBAI: Ram Rajya is nothing but a loud and clear message to the society that it’s not in the name, it’s what you do and how you follow the footprints of Shri Ram or any other God says actor Salman Shaikh.

Salman Shaikh who is a well-known TV name is all set to shine on the silver screen with his soon to be released film 'Ram Rajya'. He was previously seen in Television shows like Aarambh, Kya Qusoor Hai Amla Ka, Aghori, Ishq Subhan Allah, Haasil and Paramavtar Shri Krishna. His next movie is titled 'Ram Rajya' and we recently chatted with him about this career, how he began his journey in this industry and so on.

Excerpts:

Tell us how you got into this industry

I began my career as a dancer. I love dancing even now and I have been an anchor too until I found my true calling i.e. Mumbai. But as they say nothing comes easy, I've actually struggled a lot one day finally I got a music reality show Sur Sagar as Anchor for DD National. That was quite a good start, after that I did a show Aarambh, Kya Qusoor Hai Amla Ka with Star Plus, Haasil for Sony, Aghori for Zee TV & many of them. Also music videos and Advertisements were add on to it, so yeah I believe if there is passion and hard work anything is possible.

You have been a part of the TV industry for a longtime now. Do you feel that the TV and movie industry experience is way too different?

Of course, there is a big difference in TV and films. Both have a different audience, scale and contents. Doing TV is a long process doing episodes with lot of bounds in stories and changes, you have a lot of time and it goes on for a long period of time whereas films is concerned you have to finish it in standard movie time limit plus level is high, less time more work, more challenges, creative process is very different. But I love doing both, I am an actor, this is my job, my love.

How did you get on board with Ram Rajya?

This is a story which needs to be told at this point of time, especially when our country is in a mess and struggling with so called 'Religious War'. Ram Rajya is nothing but a loud and clear message to the society that it’s not in the name, it’s what you do and how you follow the footprints of Shri Ram or any other God or Idol we follow. It’s about Humanity.

This film speaks about that. It carries a lot of messages especially about humanity, about how one should follow the path of humanity beyond the Religion, Caste or Creed.

Tell us about your character in the film "Ram Rajya"

My character in Ram Rajya is "Abrar" a Muslim guy, who has certain aim in life, wants to stand on his own feet fulfilling his father's dreams and how he gets in a mess and his whole life changes upside down, here's when Lucky enters (Played By Aman Preet Singh) and then how both of them makes verything stable. Their Chemistry and understanding and the whole scenario is so interesting that you all will love it when you see the film.

How was your experience working with Aman Preet Singh and Shobhita Rana?

Aman and Shobhita are brilliant as actors, to share the screen to be on sets for so many days that bound is very important and in the early days of shoot T got great bond with both, though I don't have many scenes with Shobitha, as compared to Aman, still we carry a good bond, while Aman and I had a ball working everyday every scene we were in, we got a great chemistry as actors and as humans as well..

In the movie there are many well-known actors like Manoj Bakshi, Govind Namdev, Rajesh Sharma, tell us about your experience of working with them?

Yes! Definitely I was Very excited when I got to know they are part of the film, but unfortunately I don't have many scenes or so with them, yet I spent a lot of time with them, watching them how they act, their whole method and all these years of hard work, it was a great learning experience for me.

Tell us how did you prepare for this role?

When I got the narration about this character I am playing, his name is Abrar. A Muslim guy his journey, his struggle and the whole scenario, I was in a myth because all these years the Muslim characters were shown in a certain way, dressing or say language or background. But let me tell u that's not the case, the way characters have been portrayed to us is not true all the time. Doesn't matter what their name or cast that character plays he is an Indian first & that's all matters to me & I carried myself in that way through out, in fact I was on shoot for a song call Seher just before leaving for Ranchi, and I met with an accident, got my leg twisted, I was in so much pain n all that but yet I went and did what I love, no pain, no character matters when you are an actor. That's my job and I love it.

Director Nitesh Rai is making his debut with the film 'Ram Rajya' tell us about how was he on set?

Nitesh sir is a very stable, very calm person he knows his job, how to get along on sets, he knows what he wants from his actor and this cool Attitude of his, always worked and I loved working with him.

How excited are you about this movie?

Yes, of course I am extremely excited and especially at this point of time we live in, people had to know what Ram Rajya actually means & I really hope and pray that this film turns out to be a loud message to our country.

What's next after Ram Rajya?

Yes I have done a Feature Film Call 'FIZA MEIN TAPISH' I am playing the Lead we shot that in Pragyaraj. One more film I am shooting right now is with Arjun Rampal 'The Battle Of Bhima Koregoan' Ashu Trikha sir is directing it and its going amazing & apart from this I am doing Web Series for this new OTD platform called Rapchee its Call 'Dilli Wala Dil', I hope you'll get to see this soon.

Ram Rajya is directed by Nitesh Rai and written by Shivanand Sinha. The drama is produced by Prabir Sinha and present by Li Helios Film in association with Y Star Cine and Television Pvt Ltd. The film will be releasing on 2nd April 2020.