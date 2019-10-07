News

'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush' fame Shaleen Bhanot bbags new project!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Oct 2019 10:51 PM

MUMBAI: Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush fame actor Shaleen Bhanot has bagged a meaty project. The actor will soon be seen in a music video produced by T-Series.

The music album titled as Tujhe Paane Ko is sung by popular Bollywood Singers Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan. The singers have earlier collaborated for ‘Socha Hai’ from Baadshaho. While music is given by Abhijit Vaghani and Lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, the video is directed by Luv Isrrani. Apart from Shaleen, the album will also feature Priyanka Agrawal. It will be a romantic song which is set to release on 12th of October.

Shaleen started his career with MTV Roadies and went on to work in popular TV shows like Suryaputra Karn, Naaginn, Saat Phere, Sanya among many others. The actor will be making his digital debut with Gemplex India’s upcoming web series, The Red Land. He also participated in Star Plus’ dance reality show, Nach Baliye along with his ex-wife, Dalljiet Kaur.

We wish Shaleen good luck for his video.

(Source: India Forums)

