Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush: Shaleen Bhanot is all set to impress us with his NEW avatar

MUMBAI: Shaleen Bhanot is one of the well-known faces of the Telly World. The actor has been a part of many shows.

Shaleen has played different types of characters in his long career and impressed the viewers with his terrific acting skills.

And now, after starring in Naagin 4, Shaleen has bagged a meaty role in Colors' mythological-drama series, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. The actor will be seen as the antagonist. He will play the role of Raavan.

Shaleen shared a glimpse of the same on his Instagram handle by posting a small video. The actor looks great in the Raavan avatar.

Take a look at Shaleen's post:

Shaleen is extremely excited about this new role and so are we.

On the work front, Shaleen started his career by first appearing in MTV's popular reality show Roadies in 2004. The actor then went on to bag many shows including Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvaddhu, Kaajjal, Naaginn, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, and Suryaputra Karn, among others.

Are you excited to see Shaleen in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush? Tell us in the comment section below.