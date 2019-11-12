Rama and the King’s life in danger on Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

MUMBAI: Rama Krishna’s nemesis Kaikala (Vishwajeet Pradhan) has finally revealed his evil intentions on Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama. This historical fiction show is set to witness a shocking revelation in the upcoming episodes where Bhaskar (Krishna Bharadwaj) disguised as Rama uncovers Kaikala’s intentions. The episodes further will take the viewer’s through some shocking turn of events as the show continues to receive immense love and support for its gripping storyline blended with Rama’s wit and humour.



Vijayanagar is under the looming threat of the imminent pralay, the end of the world. Rama informs the entire darbaar that soon Vijayanagar will be hit by a comet which will result in the ultimate destruction of the world and in order to please the Gods to avoid this destruction, Rama suggests everyone must come clean by confessing their darkest secrets.



While the entire Vijayanagar is making amends by confessing to their mistakes, Kaikala, the corrupt minister of the Vijayanagar darbaar reveals that he plans to murder the King and take over his kingdom and then put an end to Rama’s life.



What will Bhaskar aka Rama do now? Save Vijayanagar from the imminent oblivion or save himself?



Krishna Bharadwaj, portraying the character of Rama said, “Vijayanagar is under threat as the end of the world arrives. Bhaskar disguised as Rama is on a quest to find the truth behind his father’s disappearance and decides to leverage this opportunity to expose the truth of Kaikala. Bhaskar is stunned to hear Kaikala’s evil plans and it will be interesting for the viewers to watch how he plans to save himself and Vijayanagar.”



Vishwajeet Pradhan, portraying the character of Kaikala said, “Kaikala is ambitious and hungry for power. He wishes to rule Vijayanagar and in order to make his wish a reality he is planning to eradicate anyone who tries to come in his way. The upcoming episodes reveal all the secrets of the Vijayanagar and it will be interesting to watch how Kaikala executes his plan to murder the King and Rama without exposing himself in front of the kingdom.”



Ab kya karega Rama? To know more, keep watching Tenali Rama every Monday to Friday at 7:30pm only on Sony SAB



















