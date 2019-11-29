News

Ramakant Dayma bags ZEE5’s Chargesheet - The Shuttlecock Murder

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 04:37 PM

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

ZEE5 is coming up with an intriguing web-series on the mysterious murder case of sportsman Syed Modi.

The project has a stellar star cast that includes Arunoday Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Shiv Pandit, Hrishita Bhatt, Sikander Kher, Ashwini Kalsekar, Zakir Hussain, Satish Kaushik, and Prateek Dogra.

The project is produced by Roshan Kanal and Ashoke Pandit, Daytee Pictures Pvt. Ltd, written by Priyanka Ghatak, and directed by Shashant Shah.

We have now learned that Ramakant Dayma of Chak De and Paa fame will be also be seen in the project and will have a prominent role to portray.

We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Ramakant Dayma, Chak de, Paa, ZEE5, Chargesheet- The Shuttlecock Murder, Arunoday Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Shiv Pandit, Hrishita Bhatt, Sikander Kher, Ashwini Kalsekar and Zakir Hussain, Satish Kaushik, Prateek Dogra, Roshan Kanal, Ashoke Pandit, Priyanka Ghatak, Shashant Shah, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Music composers Jatin and Lalit re-unite on...

Music composers Jatin and Lalit re-unite on Indian Idol sets
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik

past seven days