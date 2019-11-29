Ramakant Dayma bags ZEE5’s Chargesheet - The Shuttlecock Murder

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.



ZEE5 is coming up with an intriguing web-series on the mysterious murder case of sportsman Syed Modi.



The project has a stellar star cast that includes Arunoday Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Shiv Pandit, Hrishita Bhatt, Sikander Kher, Ashwini Kalsekar, Zakir Hussain, Satish Kaushik, and Prateek Dogra.



The project is produced by Roshan Kanal and Ashoke Pandit, Daytee Pictures Pvt. Ltd, written by Priyanka Ghatak, and directed by Shashant Shah.



We have now learned that Ramakant Dayma of Chak De and Paa fame will be also be seen in the project and will have a prominent role to portray.



We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.