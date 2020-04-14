Ramayan fever: Kumbhkaran becomes HERO for many!

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is back on television due to the lockdown. The show which is over three-decade-old has been making headlines for making viewers nostalgic to trending on social platforms by trollers’ by rib-tickling jokes and memes.

However, one character which has made place in viewers’ hearts is Kumbhkaran, the younger brother of Ravana who's known for his insatiable appetite and sleep routine.

After watching yesterday’s Ramayan episode, people have flooded social media by showcasing respect for Kumbhkaran, played by late Nalin Dave. They found his character very relatable and consider him their hero.

Here are the few posts on Instagram which people shared on socials, paying respect to Kumbhkaran.

Ramayan is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988, created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name.

The role of Ram was played by Arun Govil, Sita played by Deepika Chikhalia, Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri, Hanuman by late Dara Singh, and Ravan by Arvind Trivedi. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda and late Lalita Pawar.