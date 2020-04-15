Ramayan’s Sita AKA Dipika Chikhlia urges fans to not cross ‘Laxman Rekha’; check

MUMBAI: Dipika Chikhlia rose to fame with her portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s popular TV show Ramayan. The classic show has returned to the TV sets.

The actress links her Laxman rekha to the lockdown period implemented by the government with the outbreak of Coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi announced further extending the lockdown period till 3 May to curtail the spread of COVID-19, by practicing social distancing. After PM Narendra modi's speech, Dipika took to her Instagram, touched points made by the PM during his speech and explained its importance.

Sharing a video of her, where mentioned about four major points made by PM, she wrote in her caption, “Agni pariksha ....lets not cross the laxman Rekha” Linking Laxman rekha to the lockdown, she urged people to stay indoors and follow the same for a brighter tomorrow. Like Dipika’s caption, it's indeed a tense situation and following protocols, is the only solution to this world problem. She also urged people to strengthen their inner immunity power by consuming healthy food, followed by taking care of the senior citizens who are most likely to get affected by this virus.

Check out the video here:

