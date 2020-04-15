News

Ramayan’s Sita AKA Dipika Chikhlia urges fans to not cross ‘Laxman Rekha’; check

Dipika Chikhlia, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Sita in Ramayan, has urged fans to not cross ‘Laxman Rekha’.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 11:51 AM

MUMBAI: Dipika Chikhlia rose to fame with her portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s popular TV show Ramayan. The classic show has returned to the TV sets. 

The actress links her Laxman rekha to the lockdown period implemented by the government with the outbreak of Coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi announced further extending the lockdown period till 3 May to curtail the spread of COVID-19, by practicing social distancing. After PM Narendra modi's speech, Dipika took to her Instagram, touched points made by the PM during his speech and explained its importance. 

Sharing a video of her, where mentioned about four major points made by PM, she wrote in her caption, “Agni pariksha ....lets not cross the laxman Rekha” Linking Laxman rekha to the lockdown, she urged people to stay indoors and follow the same for a brighter tomorrow. Like Dipika’s caption, it's indeed a tense situation and following protocols, is the only solution to this world problem. She also urged people to strengthen their inner immunity power by consuming healthy food, followed by taking care of the senior citizens who are most likely to get affected by this virus. 

Check out the video here: 

Credits: SpotboyE.com 

Tags Dipika Chikhlia Sita Ramayan Laxman Rekha Ramanand Sagar PM Narendra Modi COVID-19 TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Jacqueline Fernandez's blockbuster songs

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here