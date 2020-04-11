News

Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia looks graceful in these pictures; check

Dipika Chikhlia played the role of Sita in Ramayan. Check out some of her real life pictures.

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2020 08:58 PM

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's 1987 Ramayan was immensely popular. Dipika Chikhalia played the role of Sita. She became a star overnight.

After Ramayan, the actress acted in a few other hit TV series like Sword of Tipu Sultan and Vikram aur Betaal. Now that the original (Ramayan) show is back on the small screen for a re-run, it's got the same affection from the viewers and the curiosity around Dipika's life has only increased. Take a look at Dipika’s real life photos, in which she looks modern yet graceful.

