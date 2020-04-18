Ramman Handa urges everyone to keep themselves busy during this lockdown!

MUMBAI: Actor and astrologer Ramman Handa is trying to keep himself busy during this lockdown period and says that the only way to be happy during this time is by engaging yourself in various activities. “There’s no second thought about it that the lock down is a forced holiday and it seems to be never-ending. No matter how much work we do during this lock down, but there’s a saturation point that we will all get to. Being an astrologer, I know the mind games and have found that colour therapy as the best to keep your sanity. Adding on to it, I follow sound therapy to make my mind strong and fresh. I have been painting and sketching,” he says.

He adds, ‘I feel blessed to be aware of the spiritual science which elevates my energy and helps me keep my spirits high. On a daily basis, I get so many calls from my clients and friends and somewhere they all are feeling depressed. So, I have been advising everyone to divert their energy into something creative and rejuvenate themselves as this lockdown seems to be indefinite. If we have to fight this war against Corona, then we need to mentally and physically fit.”