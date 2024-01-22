Ranaksh Rana: Success brings more work and double the effort

Ranaksh

MUMBAI: Actor Ranaksh Rana who is known for his work in ‘Ballia Kaand’ says that while the world feels that success makes one feel relaxed and in control, it is quite the opposite in reality. He adds that one needs to tread with caution after a successful break.

“The work picks up after a successful launch. To choose the right script, upgrade knowledge and skills, read, read, and read anything and everything. Success for the world is different but actually success brings more work and double the effort. People see success differently. If I can bring about a change in society through my art, I will be successful,” he says.

Talking about working in the entertainment industry as a career option, he says, “Cinema, as a field, has a lot of opportunities and potential. We have not even covered 10% of the Indian population who go to theatres to watch the cinema. I think the field is open for talented artists to capture- across different aspects of filmmaking.”

He adds, “Those who treat it as a secondary profession may find it difficult to succeed. Point is to not take it lightly. Research, practice, watching films, practice - it is a lifelong journey of learning and upgrading yourself. Like any other field, cinema and filmmaking is a serious business.”
 
Ask him what he feels are the pros and cons of working here, and he says, “I have acted on 90+ plays and have been associated with the industry for a long time but only since 2020 have I pursued this as a full-time career. The pro of being in the entertainment industry is that there are unlimited opportunities of growth and you can live multiple lives in one life! You can truly empathise with different segments of society, and understand their reality, and their struggles. The con is that people come to the industry to try and not to actually work.”

