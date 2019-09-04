Ranbir and Prachi's musical love makes Rhea more revengeful in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya currently focuses on the next generation of Abhi and Pragya.Ranbir and Prachi's come close when Ranbir gives a musical performance in college by singing a song.Everyone praises Ranbir's melodious voice, and Prachi personally praises his singing talent.Prachi and Ranbir spend quality time together, and Ranbir calls Prachi cute and wishes to hug her.Rhea stands furious and burns in jealousy on seeing Ranbir and Prachi together. Prachi and Ranbir's increasing proximity makes Rhea want to hurt Prachi again.While Ranbir is slowly and steadily falling in love with Prachi, Prachi also finds him to be the perfect soulmate.It will be interesting to watch how soon the couple accepts their feelings for each other.