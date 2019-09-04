News

Ranbir and Prachi's musical love makes Rhea more revengeful in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Sep 2019 10:23 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya currently focuses on the next generation of Abhi and Pragya.Ranbir and Prachi's come close when Ranbir gives a musical performance in college by singing a song.Everyone praises Ranbir's melodious voice, and Prachi personally praises his singing talent.Prachi and Ranbir spend quality time together, and Ranbir calls Prachi cute and wishes to hug her.Rhea stands furious and burns in jealousy on seeing Ranbir and Prachi together.                      Prachi and Ranbir's increasing proximity makes Rhea want to hurt Prachi again.While Ranbir is slowly and steadily falling in love with Prachi, Prachi also finds him to be the perfect soulmate.It will be interesting to watch how soon the couple accepts their feelings for each other.   

Tags > Kundali Bhagya, Zee TV, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Tara che bappa at Borivalli cha Raja

Tara from Satara Ganpati Stapna at Borivalicha Raja
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days