Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his experience working with the 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' director Luv Ranjan and the challenges he faced while learning the monologue for the film.
Kapil

MUMBAI :Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his experience working with the 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' director Luv Ranjan and the challenges he faced while learning the monologue for the film.

He said: "Director Luv Ranjan has a very different style of working as compared to others; so, it was a very new experience for all of us. We used to be given the script just a few hours before the scene, so we were left with no choice but to channel our inner superheroes and tackle those 5 pages of monologues with all our might."

Ranbir rose to fame with his film 'Wake Up Sid' and the audience saw him as a romantic hero in the film 'Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani'. Later, he came in a different avatar in the political drama 'Raajneeti'. As an actor, he proved his talent in the movies such as 'Rockstar' and 'Barfi'. Recently, the actor celebrated the success of his film 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', and these days he is busy promoting his film 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar' opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with the cast of the film including Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

While talking about learning monologue, he added: "His dialogue writing has musicality, rhythms, and tones. So, he doesn't like pauses and the sound of breathing in between shots. Even a simple dialogue feels like we're in the midst of an intense action sequence," he added.

The actor also expressed his love for cinema: "The magic of movies has surrounded me since I was a child, and it has shaped me as an actor."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.


Source : ians 

