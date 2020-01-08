Randeep Rai talks about his FRIENDSHIP with Zain Imam and Abhilash Kumar!

MUMBAI: Randeep Rai is definitely missed for his stint in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai on Sony TV.

Playing the part of Sameer, a guy from the 90’s era, it showcased his love story with Naina (Ashi Singh). How the two fell in love, got married became a couple, faced highs and lows in life together and lived happily ever after, the show was a visual delight.

While there were a lot of actors who travelled to places to ring in their 2020, Randeep too took off to enjoy the scenic view and the superstar island of Thailand! Randeep jetted off to the getaway with his close friends which also included the Ek Bhram Sarvagunn Sampanna actor Zain Imam!

We asked him about his friendship with Zain to which Randeep shared, “Zain and I have been good friends. He shifted to Mumbai some years after I moved in to Mumbai and we eventually ended up being good friends. I am very choosy about my friends. I don’t make friends easily. I bonded with Abhilash (Kumar) too and we are good friends.”

Way to go Randeep!