Randeep Raii talks about his special appearance in Meet and how Salman Khan is his inspiration too!

MUMBAI :Actor Randeep Raii will soon be seen in a special appearance in the TV show “Meet”. He has been in the industry for over eight years now and revealed that he became an actor because of Salman Khan.



“Salman Khan sir is my inspiration. I dreamed of becoming an actor after seeing him. So I think he is my inspiration because of whom I'm an actor today,” he said.



Talking about his special appearance in “Meet”, he said, “I'm happy and excited about the character, I'll be playing a young lawyer who will be fighting a case against Meet.” He further revealed, “I can’t reveal the track, but I am excited that after three years, I'll be working with the Shashi Sumeet Productions and with the same team”



The young actor was last seen in “Balika Vadhu 2” and shared that after the show ended he started working on himself. “I did a few music videos and focussed more on myself. I actively started going to dance classes. I am also learning Martial arts. I feel as an artist it is important to take care of yourself because once you're busy, you don't get time to do such things,” he said.



He feels that in the entertainment industry an actor’s looks and his performance both play an equal role.



“My main focus is giving my 100% to whatever role I get. Looks are god-gifted and thanks to my Mom and dad for my looks. Once I'm in front of the camera I certainly feel confident because of my looks. But I believe looking good is just the half part of it, it’s your good performance which makes you complete as an actor,” Randeep ended.