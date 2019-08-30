News

Rani traps Pooja in fish drama in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

30 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Pooja had to do a pooja for Kabir.

This time, Pooja does not want any bad omen.

However, Rani dislikes Kabir and Pooja’s love union.

Hence, she adds fish in the food cooked for the bhramins.

Pooja gets shocked to see history repeating itself and tries to prove that she is innocent.

Kabir believes Pooja but cannot prove her innocence.

It will be interesting to see whether Kabir exposes Rani.

