Rannvijay Singha speaks up about spreading false information

10 Apr 2020 02:48 PM

MUMBAI: Rannvijay Singha is spending the lockdown with his family. The actor-VJ, apart from being a doting father and husband at home, is doing his bit for the nation as well.

Rannvijay took to his social media to educate people about fake news being circulated about coronavirus, details about lockdown being extended and what not. He captioned the post as, 'In this vulnerable and difficult time, there are some people who are spreading misinformation. Do not believe any forwards and videos jeopardising your safety. Only listen to instructions of government officials such as National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), WHO and real doctors. Do not further forward these messages. Break the chain of the virus and of misinformation. Stay home, stay safe. #gharbaithoindia #stayhomestaysafe #jaihind.'

Have a look.

