Ranveer Singh Malik on playing the negative character in Prateek Sharma's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: I enjoy such parts, gives me an adrenaline rush

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh Malik’s performance in Prateek Sharma,  Pyar Ka Pehala Naam Radha Mohan has been grabbing eyeballs. His character in the show Rahul has negative shades. He shares his experience of playing the role and also a bit about the ongoing track.

“It’s a high voltage drama. During the Teej function, a robbery takes place in the house and I blame Radha for that. As she steps out to throw garbage I thought she was running away so I grab her hand and drag her in front of the whole market. Then I took her inside the house and blamed her for everything, shouted at her and was about to slap her.  I had even taken off my shoe to hit her when Mohan stopped me. And then when we opened the garbage bag in Radha’s hand, we saw all the jewels in it and I shot back at Mohan and tell him that this time he is wrong. So then I am hitting Radha the way Mohan had hit me,” he says.

Ranveer shares that he has been getting an overwhelming response for his character. The messages and DMs tell him that viewers now love to hate him.

“I am enjoying playing the negative role. It gives me an adrenaline rush. I feel such characters add a lot of drama and spice to the story, something that the audience enjoys. Everyone wants to see something new every day, such characters fulfill those demands,” he adds.

Talking about working with Prateek and his production house Studio LSD, the actor says, “Prateek Sharma sir is a sweetheart. There are tons of reasons to thank him, first for selecting me and seeing Rahul in me, secondly for taking care of all of us and being so nice and loving towards all of us. I just pray for his and his family’s wellness and happiness to God.”

