Ranveer Singh radiates such positive energy- Srman Jain

MUMBAI: We all know of superstar Ranveer Singh’s electrifying personality. Actor Srman Jain has had first-hand experience with Ranveer’s friendly side. Srman recently on his social media posted an adorable picture of the two of them, on Ranveer’s birthday.

Here’s Srman’s take on him: “He is just an amazing friend. We met during the promotions of ‘Band Baja Bharat’. We met again for a brand launch since he was the brand ambassador and I was a model. We launched the product together and also did an act”. It was so fun working with him on the project. After this, we both got in touch and started talking which eventually led to our friendship. The best part is he’s always so nice and cheerful every single time we meet. He radiates such positive energy and always puts me in a good mood. When I was producing my Marathi film, I texted him and told him about it. He replied back apologizing and saying he couldn’t come since he was promoting Ram Leela at the time. We ran into each other again at a party. He came, hugged me and we started a conversation. He asked me questions about how the film was. It was just so nice to see that he remembered me. He’s just always been there and is a really good friend. I wish him all the best and A very happy birthday.”

Srman will be seen soon in a new show titled Fun Hit Mein Jaari along with Bharti Singh.

