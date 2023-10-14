Rapper and Singer Dino James lifts the coveted trophy of COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

MUMBAI: Winning the coveted trophy of India’s most popular adventure-based reality show takes guts, spot-on instincts, curiosity, a competitive streak, and much more. Over the last 13 years, COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has solidified its position as a successful franchise that grips viewers by showcasing the journeys of daredevils from different walks of life. Hosted by action maestro Rohit Shetty, the 13th edition of the show presented by Maruti Suzuki along with CERA Sanitaryware as Special Partner has concluded after capturing a rollercoaster ride of emotions, entertainment, and adventures. Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Endemol (part of Banijay Group) format and is produced and executed in India by Endemol Shine India. For twelve weeks, the contestants spared no effort in earning the title of the ultimate Khiladi and battling their phobia. After a life-altering journey, daredevil contestant, Dino James won the game-changing season whereas Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma stood as the first and second runners-up respectively, giving the winner a tough fight. The grand finale of the 13th season took the entertainment quotient of television to its zenith with adrenaline-inducing stunts, glamour, games, performances, and hilarious moments.

Onwards and upwards has been Dino’s motto throughout the season as he navigated his way to victory. By the end of the show, the khiladi performed a total number of 16 stunts and won nine of them. He established himself as a formidable competitor at the outset of the season. He was everyone’s favourite stunt partner because he built credibility as a daredevil, who could pull off stunts impeccably. Apart from performing stunts to perfection, Dino entertained the contestants and the viewers by whipping out spontaneous raps. Host Rohit Shetty appreciated the rapper for being fearless not only while performing stunts, but also as he voiced his opinion when it mattered. His bond with Shiv Thakare and Arjit Taneja inspired friendship goals. From the beginning of the season to the finale, the competition between Arjit Taneja and Dino was neck and neck until the latter’s victory.

Commenting on the season and the contestant’s victory, Host Rohit Shetty said, “Each year, we harness our creative energies in crafting unprecedented and innovative challenges for our contestants and spiking up the fear factor of the show. In this edition, every participant showed courage in the most unexpected moments. Congratulations to Dino James for not only winning the trophy but also for winning viewers' hearts. I believe he is the most genuine and fearless contestant we've had this season. This edition would not have been a success without our base of ardent fans and viewers. I thank them for their constant love and support."

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “What a nail-biting thrill it was to have a season packed with terrifying stunts, adventures, and non-stop action! As we draw the curtain on this phenomenal season, I would like to congratulate Dino James, the well-deserving winner, and the rest of the contestants for their daredevilry. We at Endemol Shine India are proud to have curated an edition that serves as a compelling reminder of why India's most popular stunt-based reality show continues to dominate the space of non-fiction offerings. We thank COLORS for its support and for providing the show a robust platform which helped us reach a wider audience.”

Talking about his victory, Dino James said, “Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 came into my life as a blessing and I’m grateful to have had such an amazing time on this iconic show. I value the appreciation I got from Rohit sir and the opportunity to be bigger than my fears. I never imagined I had the capacity to become this evolved version of myself. The friendships I formed on this show were totally unexpected but precious. I dedicate my victory to my fans, who have been super supportive, and I’m touched that their love has come my way in abundance. I want to thank COLORS and the creators of this incredible show that marks the beginning of a whole new chapter in my life.”

Filled with non-stop entertainment and action, the grand finale of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ kicked off with the host of the show bestowing hilarious tags upon the daredevils. The bittersweet note of the season’s conclusion is overshadowed by hysterical moments, such as Anjali Anand mispronouncing words like her movie character Gayatri, Shiv Thakare flirting in his signature style, Soundous Moufakir singing a Marathi song with her Moroccan accent and Archana Gautam breaking her beizzati record Ek Hazaar Teen on the show. The performances during the finale stole the show as the contestants played to their strengths and showcased their talents. Dino performed a rap, Rashmeet Kaur sang her hit song ‘Nadiyon Paar’ and unveiled her latest song ‘Sherni’, Aishwarya Sharma grooved to ‘Drama Queen’ and Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Moufakir, and Nyrraa M. Banerji danced to ‘Ole Ole’ and ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hain’. With this spectacular culmination, the curtains closed on yet another fantastic season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi’ leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the adventures of the next season.

