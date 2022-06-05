Raqesh Bapat unveils his first painting, will dedicate it to his father

The well-known face of the entertainment industry Raqesh Bapat enjoys painting and recently he unveiled his first painting. This same painting will be used in his upcoming exhibition where he would be dedicating it as a tribute to his late father.
Raqesh Bapat

He said: "I am happy and overwhelmed with the positive response I am receiving from my fans and friends. It surely inspires me to do even better."

He said: "I am happy and overwhelmed with the positive response I am receiving from my fans and friends. It surely inspires me to do even better."

The painting depicts a horse and the actor says he loves riding and is so fond of it that he thought to paint it only.

"Animals, especially horses, have always fascinated me. Being a rider for many years has made my connection with the mighty animal stronger. So my theme of my artwork series this time is all about horses. The power, grace, beauty, and the spirit," added the actor who was also part of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

