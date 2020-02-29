Rashami Desai and Ankita Lokhande set major Bff goals in these latest pictures

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai was all over the news since the time she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actress managed to stay in the limelight throughout the season and won several hearts for her terrific performance.

Rashami was considered as the top contenders of the show and she proved that she is here to stay with her excellent game and strategy. Though Rashami did not win the show but she managed to create a valuable place in everyone's hearts.

And now, the show is over and Rashami seems to be in a chilled out mode. The actress is seen hanging out with her pals and going on several outings.

The actress was recently seen chilling with popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande. Rashami posted several pictures with Ankita on her Instagram account as they have fun in a girl's night out.

Take a look at the pictures:

Rashami and Ankita are the new BFFs of the Telly town and these pictures prove it. The actress was also seen Ankita's upcoming film Baaghi 3 in one of the post.

Rashami and Ankita in one frame is too much of glamour and hotness, isn't it?

Baaghi 3 is Ankita's second movie. She made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Meanwhile, Rashami is yet to announce her next.