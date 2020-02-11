Rashami Desai becomes a laughing stock in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is having a powerful run. The show is doing extremely well on the BARC charts. One of the very important factors of this season of Bigg Boss has been that almost all the contestants stood out and had a great personality and opinions to put forward. Almost all the contestants successfully made a strong buzz and made their strong presence felt in the show.

While the show is marching towards finale, the contestants are putting forward their funny sides. In the upcoming episodes, the housemates will discuss one of the most common topics which is about Rashami Desai flicking food items which she has claimed that she does it to save food items for crisis situation.

In the forthcoming episodes, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will yet again have a healthy yet funny conversation about Rashami’s habit of stealing food items. Rashami and Asim Riaz will also be a part of the conversation, wherein they will take the fun sportingly and will also laugh along with everyone.

