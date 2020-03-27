News

Rashami Desai on cloud nine as she rules the screen space on Colors with 4 shows!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 09:12 PM

MUMBAI: Guys, get ready to watch television actress Rashami Desai in not one or two but four different shows.

Isn’t that amazing?

As we know there is an outbreak of Coronovirus globally and the entire nation is on a lockdown. This has also resulted in shoots being cancelled. As channels cannot roll out fresh episodes, they are running the popular off-air shows once again. As for Colors, it has brought back its blockbuster show Bigg Boss 13 which featured Rashami as one of the contestants.

And now, along with Bigg Boss 13, Colors is bringing the re-run of two more shows which had a lot of fan craze. We are talking about Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak. All the three shows feature Rashami Desai. Along with this, Rashami recently entered Naagin 4 making it her fourth show to air on the channel. 

Rashami expressed her happiness by uploading a video on her Insta handle wherein she thanked her fans. Take a look!

