Rashami Desai consoles her little fan as she breaks down seeing her

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was the most successful show of all seasons and one of the main reasons was that the contestants gave a lot of content to the show. Rashami Desai, who was one the contestant of the show, grabbed the headlines for her fights with Siddarth Shukla and for a personal relationship with Arhan.

The actress went on to become the 4th runner up of the show. There are no surprises there that the actress as the massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Now we came across a video where the actress was seen consoling her little fan who had come from Iran to meet her, the little kid was seen hugging the actress and crying away.

The actress very cutely consoled the little lad and was seen hugging her.

