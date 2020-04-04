Rashami Desai is EMBARRASSED of 'THIS' one thing about HERSELF!

MUMBAI: We recently reported about Rashami Desai hopping unto the bandwagon of actors taking the local route to travel like Ashwini Koul, Nakuul Mehta, Parth Samthaan and Ravi Dubey.

In a particular live session, she narrated her once-upon-a-time experience of taking the local train to skip traffic conditions.

Rashami mentioned how she was in Vile Parle and was late to reach the location set in Lower Parel. It was that time that she opted to travel by the Mumbai local. She covered her face and traveled and it was quite an experience to remember. She also mentioned how being in Mumbai, there are times when you have to do your own household chores whether you are an actor or not and there is nothing unusual about it.

Well, it is in the same live session that Rashami mentioned that she is embarrassed of a particular thing about herself! Wondering what it is?

Well, Rashami mentioned that she is always half an hour late from the time she is expected to arrive. She also mentioned that it is not a proud thing to say and it is in connection to this that she had to take the Mumbai local to reach the destined location in Lower Parel.

Well, it is well known that actors from the world of television and Bollywoood alike are often late but it takes real courtesy to come out and confess that they need follow time-discipline. We are sure Rashami is working on being more disciplined when it comes to being on time!

Kudos Rashami!