Rashami Desai to feature in a music video with Badshah?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz, and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma have featured in music videos after their stints in the show. Now, Rashami Desai's fans are eager to see her in one. The actress also wants to fulfill her fans' demand.

Recently, she spoke to a media portal, who told her that her fans want her do a music video with Asim Riaz. Well, the actress said although not with Asim, but she has someone else on her mind with whom she wants to do the music video. 'Not with him but I will do it with Badshah. It's my dream. So, if I will do a single, it will be with him. I love all his songs and his latest lines and the dance steps in Genda Phool is damn creative. So, I think it will be fun if I do it with him,' said Rashami.

However, Rashami did reveal how proud she is of Asim who is soon going to live his dream by doing a music video with his favourite rapper, 'I am in touch with Asim on and off but after the lockdown, we haven't spoken much. Also, I know he must be busy with his collaboration with Bohemia, who is his dream model. He always used to talk about Bohemia, Tupac. He only introduced me to Tupac. Main jaanti bhi nahi thi. Jiske baad maine vo saare rap songs sune. Vo bhaut attached hai is project se and I am sure jab lockdown khatam ho jaayega, he will do a great job at it and my best wishes are with him.'

