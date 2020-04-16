Rashami Desai to make TikTok debut?

MUMBAI: Tiktok is loved not only by the audience but also celebrities. Many Bollywood and TV actors are on TikTok and keep making videos for their fans. Then, there are fans who demand that their favourite stars make a debut on the platform.

Rashami Desai is on the wishlist for many. Recently, when Rashami was doing a live chat with a media portal, many of her fans asked her to come on TikTok, to which the actress replied, 'I don't know when, but I may debut on Tiktok someday. The world over there is really different and I need to learn more about it before I make an account. Although, a lot of people have also been asking me to do that. India Tiktok pe bhi kaafi mails and DMs aa rahe hain, so I had to check on it. I will definitely come on TikTok as people love watching those kind of videos.'

A few days ago, her Bigg Boss 13 friend Asim Riaz made his debut on TikTok.

