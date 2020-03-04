News

Rashami Desai misses this Bigg Boss 13 contestant

04 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house gives the contestants memories to cherish for a lifetime. While some make rivals, others develop a close bond. Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz did not get off well, but by the end of the season, they were inseparable.

Just like the audience, even Rashami is missing Bigg Boss. Just some hours ago, the beautiful actress took to her social media handle to share an adorable throwback picture with her bestie Asim Riaz. In the picture, both are seen embracing each other as Rashami flashes her widest smile and it is surely too cute to handle. She captioned it as 'I miss you,' and took us all down the memory lane.

