Rashami Desai mourns death of fan due to Coronavirus

10 Apr 2020 12:21 PM

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus pandemic has claimed lakhs of lives. These are testing times, more so for frontline workers such as medial and sanitary staff.

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai learned about the demise of one of her fans.

The actress then took to Twitter and said, 'Life is strange Life is tough, Not fair, Feeling helpless & devastated atm Much much love and strength to the family of @RashamiKiFan #RIP we lost a charm, Praying for this virus to not take away anyone’s life.. let us all pray everyday for the world to heal faster.'

She also shared that the fan's last tweet was about her and wrote, 'The real love and blessings we as a celebrity get through you guys on platform like these...This was her last tweet and in such a time she remembered about me So much love and respect and only prayers for her family and for all you guys! #FeelingHelpless #RIP.'

Have a look at her tweets below.

Our condolences to her family.

Credits: Pinkvilla

