Rashami Desai reveals the reason for her constant fights with Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai emerged as the 4th runner up of Bigg Boss, and the actress was a strong contestant on the show. She had grabbed the headlines on the show, for a constant fight with Siddarth Shukla and they had dragged their bad past also into the mess.

Rashami while talking to an entertainment portal revealed why she and Siddarth had massive fights, she said that she used to hate the way he used to talk, and not only her but many other girls also felt the same.

And mine and his views never matched, but when the show was about to end things got sorted between us.

Besides Sidharth, she has also fought with Asim and Paras. Mahira used to target her for a lot of things but all that she handled beautifully but he used to, again and again, say bad things about her and that’s why she gave a strong reaction in return.