Rashami Desai says her relationship with Sidharth Shukla is beautiful

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s equation in the Bigg Boss 13 house was full of aggression and negativity...right from stealing tea to not performing according to the task given. However, as the show was reaching its end, the relationship between the two started changing, leaving their fans surprised and overjoyed. In fact, fans even enjoyed this new found friendship where we saw Sid pulling Desai’s leg and even flirting with her.

Now that the two are out of the house, the actress was heard praising Sid as well as their relationship. While speaking to Times Of India, she said, 'Sidharth and I know each other very well. He is a very nice guy and towards the end of the show, we chatted a lot with each other. There were also many unsaid conversations between us.'

She further said, 'We felt that there will be no end to our fights and differences, but I am glad that we started communicating very beautifully with each other. We mocked each other, pulled each other's leg and people enjoyed watching us like that. I feel it is a very beautiful and interesting relationship we have now.'

Credits: SpotboyE