Rashami Desai talks about RELATIONSHIP RUMOURS with Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is riding high on success. The actress immediately bagged Colors’ Naagin 4 post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Rashami has entered Naagin 4 as Shalakha.

Right after Bigg Boss 13, Rashami was spotted having a gala time with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and Umar Riaz. They had a ball of a time dancing and laughing together. The videos went viral and immediately, the fans started pairing Rashami with Asim’s brother Umar. They also gave them a hashtag which is UmRash.

Well, at a recent event, Rashami was asked about her relationship with Asim’s brother Umar. Rashami answered that she is aware of UmRash and that Umar and she laughed at the comments and the edited pictures by the fans.

Rashami further stated that she and Umar are only friends and she would like to leave it there only.

What are your views on UmRash? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.