Rashami Desai is unable to stop watching this web show even while doing yoga

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2020 12:24 PM

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is aging like fine wine. The actress just gave us a glimpse of her fitness secret in her recent Instagram post. While many TV actors believe in hitting the gym, Rashami prefers doing yoga. However, just like her personality, her yoga also comes with a peppy twist.

The diva recently shared pictures of her yoga sessions, and you will be amazed. Well, the actress sweats it out while binge-watching TV shows. Yes, you read that right! Rashami cannot stop watching her favorite show while working out during quarantine. In the pictures, Rashami is seen doing a headstand as she enjoys Mentalhood, which happens to be Karisma Kapoor's debut in the world of web series.

While we are in awe of strength and grip over the yoga asanas, Ekta Kapoor's comment on her picture caught our eyes. On Rashami's powerful yoga, the producer wrote, 'This naagin pose we gotta get post lockdown.' Ekta's epic comment grabbed many eyeballs, and we couldn't stop laughing at her wit. Have a look 

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Rashami Desai Ekta Kapoor Mentalhood Karisma Kapoor Bigg Boss 13 Dil Se Dil Tak Uttaran TellyChakkar
