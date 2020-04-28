Rashami Desai wants to REVISIT her 'UTTARAN DAYS!

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is talented, beautiful, and extremely graceful.

The diva began her journey in the industry as Mandodari in Raavan in 2006, where she played a small role. But she became a household name as Tapasya Thakur from Uttaran. In this Colors TV show, Rashami played a grey character, and Tappu was loved by all.

Since then, there was no looking back for Rashami, she then went on to charm audiences in many TV shows.

The actress is currently seen playing Nayantara aka Shakala in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4.

Just like all of us, Rashami is adhering to the stay-at-home policy and enjoying her time in quarantine. The pretty face enjoys a massive following on social media, which only got a boost after her amazing stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. So, she is taking this time to spend some quality time with her 'extended family' aka her fans also.

Recently, in one of her interactions on her LIVE sessions, Rashami mentioned how she misses the Uttaran days.

She said that she would love to revisit those days where she got critically acclaimed too.

