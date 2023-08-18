Rashami Desai's special plans for Raksha Bandhan 2023 revealed, check out here

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one performing artiste in the Indian entertainment industry who doesn't need any introduction. Over the years, she's proven her mettle as a performing actress across multiple languages and industries and well, she deserves every bit of the success she owns today. From reality shows on TV to daily soaps, music videos, films and OTT, there literally isn't any space where Rashami hasn't tapped yet. She's extremely career-driven and professional towards her work. However, at the same time, she understands the importance and relevance of spending time with family and loved ones during special occasions.

Talking about special occasion ladies and gentlemen, Raksha Bandhan is just a few days away and well, like any other Indian woman, Rashami too is super excited to celebrate the same with her brothers. Regarding her plans for the day, she adds,

"Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious occasion and our country being so rich in traditional values and culture, it is of utmost relevance. For me personally, this day has always been special because it makes me reflect on my life as to how loving and protective my brothers have been for me in life. It is one of the purest bonds on Earth and there's so much fun to have a loving brother who's jovial and at the same time. I plan to celebrate the day with my brothers and reflect on the special memories of childhood. We are all so busy in today's time that such days rarely happen. So when they come, it's important to make the most of it. I wish everyone out there a very Happy Raksha Bandhan"

On the work front, Rashami Desai is set to have interesting work announcements soon. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.