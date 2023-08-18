Rashami Desai's special plans for Raksha Bandhan 2023 revealed, check out here

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 15:01
Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one performing artiste in the Indian entertainment industry who doesn't need any introduction. Over the years, she's proven her mettle as a performing actress across multiple languages and industries and well, she deserves every bit of the success she owns today. From reality shows on TV to daily soaps, music videos, films and OTT, there literally isn't any space where Rashami hasn't tapped yet. She's extremely career-driven and professional towards her work. However, at the same time, she understands the importance and relevance of spending time with family and loved ones during special occasions.

Talking about special occasion ladies and gentlemen, Raksha Bandhan is just a few days away and well, like any other Indian woman, Rashami too is super excited to celebrate the same with her brothers. Regarding her plans for the day, she adds,

"Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious occasion and our country being so rich in traditional values and culture, it is of utmost relevance. For me personally, this day has always been special because it makes me reflect on my life as to how loving and protective my brothers have been for me in life. It is one of the purest bonds on Earth and there's so much fun to have a loving brother who's jovial and at the same time. I plan to celebrate the day with my brothers and reflect on the special memories of childhood. We are all so busy in today's time that such days rarely happen. So when they come, it's important to make the most of it. I wish everyone out there a very Happy Raksha Bandhan"

On the work front, Rashami Desai is set to have interesting work announcements soon. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.

Rashami Desai Raksha Bandhan Happy Raksha Bandhan jovial Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 15:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wagle Ki Duniya: Plans and Plots! Rajesh and the police plan to catch the thieves
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Pushpa Impossible: Woah! Jugal to expose Viren
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: High Drama! Riya and Maan scold Nimrit
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Guidance! Tara gets an idea from Ranchhod to trace Dhruv
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
WOAH! Rani Mukerji’s video about lip-sync goes viral; netizens say, “She ended some stars”
MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji is one actress who doesn’t hesitate before giving a statement. Recently, a video of the actress...
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Natasha gets her college letter, Will halt her wedding plans?
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Rani Mukerji
WOAH! Rani Mukerji’s video about lip-sync goes viral; netizens say, “She ended some stars”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander reveals her special plans for Raksha Bandhan this year, all details inside
Bharati Patil
EXCLUSIVE! Bharati Patil on being a part of GHKKPM post the leap: I didn't have a problem continuing, I will be there as long as the show is going on, the production team has been very honest with me and I wanted to be the same
Rakshabandhan
Rakshabandhan: COLORS’ actors share their thoughts about the unbreakable bond
Aishwarya Narkar
EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Narkar on working with Rajan Shahi: We always wanted to work together after Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan but things didn't pan out, so when he offered me the role, I did not think much and said yes
Krishna Kaul
Zee TV actor- Krishna Kaul share the significance of having siblings in his live, on the Occasion of Rakshabandhan
Jay Soni
AWW! Here's what made Abhinav Sharma aka Jay Soni EMOTIONAL on the occasion of Rakshabandhan