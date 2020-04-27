Rashami Desai's 'then and now' photo proves that she defies age

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai went through a lot of struggles to reach where she is today. Rashami stepped into TV in 2006 with a small role as Mandodari in Raavan.

The diva's first big break in daily soaps that fetched her the limelight was as Nikki with Pari Hoon Main in 2008. She raised many eyebrows with her acting chops then. Since then, it was no looking back for the pretty face. She went on to bag many new and good projects, which only made her a better star. Rashami's next big hit was Uttaran, where she played the role of Tapasya.

Recently, she was seen showing her real and raw side in the most controversial show Bigg Boss 13.

Rashami is keeping her fans engaged through social media. Yes, the beautiful diva is constantly interacting with fans and keeping them entertained.

Recently, Rashami took to her Instagram handle where she shared a 'then and now' picture that reflected her journey in the telly world. Yes, the actress reminisced her TV journey from Pari Hoon Main to Naagin 4.

Have a look.

