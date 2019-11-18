Rashami’s popularity is increasing, but Sidharth is Showter’s Choice Contestant of Day 48

Day 48 Summary:

Arhaan evicted; Rashami inconsolable

Contestants reveal their inner self to Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat

Girls wax the legs of three boys as punishment

Bhau, Shefali, Paras get slapped!

Shehnaaz’s humor gets positive attention

Last night’s “Weekend Ka Vaar” was a laugh riot. We’ve never seen Sidharth so friendly and warm. The Showters are loving Sid this way. Day 48 Sid reached 83%, up from 81% the day before.

By mending fences with Asim, Sidharth has made sure that he has one of the strongest contestants on his side. Sid’s strategy is paying off.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

Asim was not far behind in the race for TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Contestant of the Day. He got 80% on Day 48, up from 78% the day before. He’s got the looks, determination, and correct attitude to succeed in the House. We’re still waiting for him to beat Sid over a 24-hour period.

RASHAMI MAKES IT TO #3 FOR YES SHOWTS

After Arhaan Khan, a valuable member of Rashami’s team, was shown the door, Rashami burst into uncontrollable sobs. Arhaan’s eviction is a big loss to Rashami. Showters showed their sympathy to TV’s favorite bahu with 71% Yes Showts.

KHESARI -- THE KING OF NO SHOWTS

Mahira is no longer at the bottom with the worst Yes Showt percentage. Khesari has the dubious distinction. What did he do on Day 48 that made him so unpopular? Khesari is just too submissive. Khesari’s No Showts keep increasing day by day because he rarely takes a stand on anything. In the 24 hours after last night’s show began Khesari had only 40% Yes Showts.

MAHIRA AND AARTI AT #2 AND #3 FOR MOST NO SHOWTS

Mahira continues her streak of unpopularity. Last night Salman again criticized Mahira’s confrontational attitude. Showters agree with Sallu giving her only 44% Yes Showts.

Housemates openly criticized Aarti for being directionless. Showters agreed, giving her 45% Yes Showts.

Himanshi Khurana was next with only 46% Yes Showts. Salman has advised her to pick up her game or pack up. Himanshi still is keeping a low profile and is not mingling. Being sick last week didn’t help her, of course. This week is crucial for her survival in the House.

Can Khesari, Mahira, Aarti and Himanshi turn things around? If not, which one of them will go first? Stay tuned, and keep Showting!