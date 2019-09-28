Rashi Mal joins Amitt Singh in web-film titled Kaavya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently broke the news about actor Amitt Singh bagging a web-film titled Kaavya. As we mentioned, it is a horror film produced by Brandbox Pictures and Vara Productions and directed by Elvin Raja.



Now, the latest we have heard is that actress Rashi Mal has also been roped in for the film. She will play the female protagonist.



Rashi made her Bollywood debut in the film Helicopter Eela. She started her acting career with Bejoy Nambiar's TV series MTV Rush. She has also featured web-series A.I.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend, Boigiri, and Timeout.



Rashi will also be seen in upcoming superhero film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar.



Here's wishing the team of Kaavya good luck!