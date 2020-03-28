Rashika Singh shares an important message with her followers

MUMBAI: Rashika Singh, who was last seen in the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, has requested her followers to exercise isolation.



Speaking about social distancing, the actress said, 'In spite of the government announcing a lockdown and Janta curfew, people still continue to flock to grocery stores and shopping marts and roam on bikes. I would strongly urge you all to not take this lightly. We should follow government guidelines and exercise isolation and stay at home. In these tough times, it is important to follow sanitation and cleanliness. These are tough times and they will pass if we follow the instructions and not come out to see what's happening. Stay safe.'



Like everyone else, Rashika is confined to her house. She is pursuing her hobbies during this time.



How are you spending your quarantine? Do tell us in the comments below.

Credits: India Forums