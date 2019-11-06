News

Rashmi Sharma to produce a new show for Dangal TV

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
06 Nov 2019 07:50 PM

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Rashmi Sharma, the maker of well-known television shows such as Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Swaragini and many others has gained immense appreciation for the kind of work she has done on television.

The lady currently has two running shows that are Muskaan on Star Bharat and Shakti on Colors. She also made her digital debut by producing a web-series titled Love Sleep Repeat for ZEE5.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Rashmi Sharma is working on her new show which will be Kanpur based love story. The show is slated to launch on Dangal TV. The casting for the same has already begun.

We could not get through Rashmi Sharma for a comment.

