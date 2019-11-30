News

Rate Ridhima Pandit's BRIDAL SWAG!

30 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Ridhima Pandit has a beautiful face and smile. She has her fans and the audience in awe of her acting skills.

She is a perfect mix of cuteness and sexiness. Currently a part of Haiwaan, a paranormal show on Zee TV, Ridhima recently prepped up for her 15th on-screen wedding!

She looked elegant and beautiful in a maroon lehenga choli by Anuradha Khurrana. While her lehenga was embroidered with golden work and bordered with thick sequenced work matching with her choli, her dupatta was kept light with a copper net feel. Her jewelry was intricate meenakari with a necklace, nose ring, maang teeka, and bangles with a haath bandh.

Ridhima clearly looked beautiful as a bride. Her make-up for this look was done by Rohit Sanjay Thakur.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ridhima Pandit (@ridhimapandit) on


Doesn't she look beautiful? Rate her on a scale of 1 to 10 on our Style-O-Meter.

